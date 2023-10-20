Ancient Superdeep Diamonds Shed Light on Supercontinent Formation

An international team of experts has analyzed ancient superdeep diamonds from mines in Brazil and Western Africa, shedding new light on the formation, stabilization, and movement of supercontinents. These diamonds, formed between 650 and 450 million years ago beneath the supercontinent Gondwana, provide valuable insights into the evolution of continents during the early stages of complex life on Earth.

Diamonds, which formed millions to billions of years ago, can provide information about the Earth’s mantle. They are one of the few minerals that can survive and record the ancient cycles of creation and destruction of supercontinents. The analysis of these superdeep diamonds has revealed previously unknown geologic processes and their role in the growth of supercontinents like Gondwana.

The team of experts, led by Dr. Suzette Timmerman of the University of Bern in Switzerland, dated the diamonds that formed deep beneath Gondwana. They discovered that the diamonds formed when the supercontinent covered the South Pole between 650 and 450 million years ago. The host rocks to the diamonds became buoyant during diamond formation, transporting subducted mantle material and the diamonds, effectively contributing to the growth of the supercontinent from below.

Around 120 million years ago, Gondwana began to break apart, resulting in the formation of present-day oceans like the Atlantic. The diamonds, carrying trapped inclusions of the host rock, were brought to the Earth’s surface during violent volcanic eruptions about 90 million years ago. These eruptions occurred on the continental fragments of Brazil and Western Africa, which were once part of Gondwana.

The study of these superdeep diamonds has provided insights into the formation and stabilization of continents, ultimately contributing to the early evolution of life on Earth. The complex history of these diamonds indicates that they have traveled vertically and horizontally within the Earth, tracing the formation and evolution of the supercontinent. This research highlights the integral role of diamonds in understanding the growth and movement of continents.

Experiments and analyses of diamond inclusions are ongoing at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, where a new isotope lab and methodologies are being developed. The research aims to enhance our understanding of how continents evolve and move, as well as their significance for the development and sustainability of life on Earth.

