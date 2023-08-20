A Universal Theory Sheds Light on the Unusual Behavior of Strange Metals

For the past four decades, strange metals have puzzled quantum physicists due to their unconventional electrical conductivity. However, recent research led by Aavishkar Patel from the Flatiron Institute has revealed a mechanism that explains the characteristic properties of these materials.

Published in the August 18 issue of Science, Patel and his colleagues present a new theory that helps unravel the mysteries of strange metals. This breakthrough offers a solution to one of the greatest unsolved problems in condensed matter physics and could potentially lead to advancements in superconductivity.

Strange metal behavior is observed in various quantum materials, some of which can become superconductors with slight modifications. Understanding strange metals may therefore aid in identifying new types of superconductivity.

The newly proposed theory is based on two key properties of strange metals. First, their electrons can become entangled with each other at a quantum mechanical level, even when physically separated. Second, strange metals possess a nonuniform arrangement of atoms.

Individually, these properties do not explain the unusual characteristics of strange metals. However, in combination, they provide a comprehensive understanding of their behavior. The irregular atomic layout of strange metals results in varying degrees of electron entanglement throughout the material. This, in turn, introduces randomness to the momentum of the electrons as they move through the material, leading to electrical resistance.

One particularly intriguing finding is that the change in electrical resistivity of a strange metal is directly proportional to the temperature, even at extremely low temperatures. This implies that a strange metal exhibits greater resistance to the flow of electrons compared to ordinary metals like gold or copper at the same temperature.

Patel believes that obtaining a better understanding of strange metals could assist physicists in the development of improved superconductors, especially for applications like quantum computers. By exploring how nonuniform atomic arrangements can hinder competing states and promote superconductivity, scientists may unlock new possibilities for these materials.

Ultimately, this universal theory simplifies the understanding of strange metals by highlighting the interplay between entanglement and nonuniformity. As a result, they may no longer be regarded as “strange” metals, but rather as “unusual” metals.