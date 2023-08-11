Earth’s Oldest Rock Reveals Insights into Plate Tectonics

Earth, the only known planet that sustains life, owes its habitability to the process of plate tectonics. Plate tectonics, specifically subduction, plays a crucial role in recycling essential elements and regulating the planet’s temperature. But how far back in Earth’s history can we find evidence of plate tectonics?

Previous studies suggested that plate tectonics have been operating for billions of years. However, new geochemical evidence from Earth’s oldest-known rocks challenges this idea. The rocks, discovered in remote lake regions of northern Canada, paint a different picture of Earth’s early history.

A study published in Science Advances by researchers led by Prof. Li Xianhua from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reveals that the oldest samples, dating back to 4.0 billion years ago, show no signs of surface material recycling. It was not until 3.8 billion years ago that evidence of surface recycling into magmas was found.

The researchers used silicon (Si) and oxygen (O) isotopes in granitic rocks as tracers of surface material recycling. They found a shift in the isotopes at 3.8 billion years ago, indicating a possible change in Earth’s geodynamics, such as the onset of plate subduction.

The study also emphasized the challenges in analyzing ancient rocks due to their repeated reworking throughout Earth’s history. However, by applying advanced analytical techniques to zircon, a datable mineral resistant to alteration, the researchers were able to provide reliable constraints on the primary isotopic signature.

While the absence of surface material recycling in the oldest rocks does not necessarily mean that plate subduction did not occur on Earth at 4.0 billion years ago, the findings suggest a significant shift in Earth’s geodynamics around 3.8 billion years ago.

This study not only sheds light on Earth’s early history but also highlights the remarkable preservation of the oldest rocks, which tell a tectonic coming-of-age story.

[Reference: “No evidence of supracrustal recycling in Si-O isotopes of Earth’s oldest rocks 4 Ga ago” by Qing Zhang, Lei Zhao, Dawn Zhou, Allen P. Nutman, Ross N. Mitchell, Yu Liu, Qiu-Li Li, Hui-Min Yu, Billy Fan, Christopher J. Spencer, and Xian-Hua Li, Science Advances]