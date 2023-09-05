CityLife

Analyzing a 4.6-Billion-Year-Old Space Rock Offers Insights into the Early Solar System

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Scientists have recently examined one of the oldest meteorites ever discovered, providing valuable insights into the formation and evolution of the solar system. The Erg Chech 002 meteorite, estimated to be 4.6 billion years old, was found in the Sahara Desert last year. By studying this ancient space rock, researchers hope to uncover secrets about the early stages of planetary formation and improve dating methods for meteorites that fall to Earth.

Meteorites like Erg Chech 002 are believed to have originated from the disk of gas and dust surrounding the young sun. As dense patches in this solar nebula collapsed, planets were born, while leftover material gave rise to comets and asteroids that eventually became meteorites. Thus, meteorites offer a glimpse into the materials that served as the building blocks for planets.

Erg Chech 002 is significant because it contains Aluminum-26, a radioactive isotope. This isotope played a crucial role in a later stage in Earth’s evolution called “planetary melting,” which led to the differentiation of rocky planets. Understanding how Aluminum-26 was distributed during the formation of the solar system is essential in unraveling the evolution of the rocky inner planets.

The decay of Aluminum-26 to Magnesium-26, a stable isotope, allows scientists to use it as a dating system for space rocks. By measuring the lead isotopes within Erg Chech 002, the research team determined its age to be 4.566 billion years. This dating technique, in turn, could help improve other dating strategies for similar meteorites.

The researchers discovered that Aluminum-26 was unevenly distributed throughout the solar nebula, challenging previous assumptions. This finding has implications for the accuracy of dating meteorites using Aluminum-26. However, it also highlights the potential of the Aluminum-26 – Magnesium-26 decay system as a more reliable chronometer for meteorites.

By developing a generalized approach for isotopic dating, scientists could produce more accurate age data for meteorites and planetary materials, advancing our understanding of the solar system’s formation.

