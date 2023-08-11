New Species of Moles Discovered in Eastern Turkey After Living Underground for 3 Million Years

Scientists in eastern Turkey have identified two new species of moles named Talpa hakkariensis and Talpa davidiana tatvanensis. These moles have been living in the mountains of Bitlis for an estimated 3 million years. The discovery is exciting for scientists as it is rare to find new species of mammals.

The new moles have adapted to extreme conditions and can survive temperatures of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer and under 6 feet of snow in the winter. The study was conducted by researchers from Ondokuz Mayıs University in Turkey, Indiana University, and the University of Plymouth in England.

In their research, scientists used cutting-edge DNA technology to compare the DNA of the newly discovered moles with other known mole species. They found that the Turkish moles are biologically distinct. The study’s authors describe the new moles as “subterranean, invertebrate-eating mammals” found across Europe and Western Asia.

Senior author David Bilton, a professor of aquatic biology at the University of Plymouth, points out that finding new species of mammals is rare. Currently, there are only around 6,500 identified mammal species worldwide, while there are approximately 400,000 species of beetles known to exist.

The discovery of these new moles highlights the misunderstanding of the true nature of biodiversity. It shows that even in well-studied groups like mammals, there may still be unknown species. Bilton emphasizes that the diversity of mammals is extensive and often underestimated.