Dogs Saved by Empathetic Crocodiles: New Insights into Animal Behavior

A new report published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa has shed light on a captivating incident involving a young dog and three crocodiles in India. The scientists who have been studying marsh crocodiles, also known as muggers, in Maharashtra, India, witnessed a heartwarming act of empathy by the crocodiles. Instead of turning the dog into their prey, the crocodiles provided the dog with a “safe passage” away from a pack of feral dogs that were chasing it. The researchers observed that the crocodiles nudged the dog with their snouts, guiding it towards safety.

Muggers are known to be large and formidable creatures, with adult males reaching up to 18 feet in length and weighing up to 1,000 pounds. However, this incident exhibited behavior contrary to their aggressive reputation. The crocodiles showed a “more docile behavior” and seemed to display emotional intelligence by empathetically helping the dog escape.

The reason behind the crocodiles’ actions is still uncertain. Scientists speculate that emotional empathy, where one species experiences the emotional feelings of another, could be a factor. However, more research is needed to understand this aspect of crocodilian behavior.

In addition to this remarkable incident, the researchers also made an intriguing discovery during their study. They found that muggers had a fondness for marigold flowers. The crocodiles were often seen floating near the yellow and orange flowers, even maintaining physical contact with them. Marigold petals have antimicrobial properties that can protect the crocodiles’ skin from fungi and bacteria, which may be beneficial in the polluted waters of the Savitri River.

This study highlights the underestimated cognitive abilities of reptiles and raises questions about animal cognition as a whole. The behavior observed in these crocodiles suggests a level of empathy and cooperation that challenges previous assumptions about their instincts and motivations.

Source:

Chavan, U.M. & M.R. Borkar (2023). Observations on cooperative fishing, use of bait for hunting, propensity for marigold flowers and sentient behavior in Mugger Crocodiles Crocodylus palustris (Lesson, 1831) of river Savitri at Mahad, Maharashtra, India. Journal of Threatened Taxa 15(8): 23750–23762.