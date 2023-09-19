NASA’s Curiosity Rover Reaches Ancient Ridge on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached the Gediz Vallis Ridge, a formation that holds valuable information about one of the Red Planet’s last wet periods. This long-awaited destination is believed to be a remnant of powerful ancient debris flows that occurred three billion years ago. During these flows, mud and boulders were carried down a mountain, creating a fan-shaped ridge.

After three previous attempts, Curiosity was able to overcome challenging terrain and reach the ridge on its fourth try. The rover captured a 360-degree panoramic view of the formation using its Mastcam. This milestone allows scientists to study the ridge up close and analyze its composition using Curiosity’s robotic arm.

Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain, has been the rover’s target since 2014. As Curiosity climbs up the mountain, it uncovers evidence of ancient lakes and streams, providing valuable insights into Mars’ past. The Gediz Vallis Ridge is one of the youngest geological features on Mount Sharp, making it a unique time capsule for scientists to examine.

During its 11-day stay at the ridge, Curiosity diligently collected data and took photographs of the dark rocks that originated from higher layers of the mountain. These rocks offer a rare opportunity to study material from the upper regions of Mount Sharp that Curiosity cannot physically reach.

In addition to studying the ridge itself, Curiosity’s arrival provided scientists with the first up-close views of an eroded debris flow fan. These features, present on both Mars and Earth, are still not fully understood, and researchers hope to gain further insights into their formation through this study.

The successful arrival of Curiosity at the Gediz Vallis Ridge marks a significant achievement for the mission. Scientists are eagerly analyzing the collected data and images to unlock more secrets about Mars’ wet past and how the planet has changed over time.

