Sturgeon Moon: The Second Supermoon of the Year

On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Moon was visible from various parts of the world, including Greece and Brazil. This marked the second supermoon of the year, with two more expected in the coming months. The Sturgeon Moon drew large crowds and sparked interest in the night sky.

The name “Sturgeon Moon” comes from the Algonquin people, who named it after the large fish that are abundant in the Great Lakes during this time of year. As the supermoon rose in different cities, including Madrid, New York, and Rio de Janeiro, people took to social media to share images of its golden, amber, and silver tones.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. Although the term “supermoon” was coined by an astrologer in 1979, it is not an official astronomical term.

Cloud cover in London and other parts of Britain prevented many from fully experiencing the supermoon on Tuesday night. However, there was still a chance to view the moon the following night, when it would still appear quite round and large, albeit with a small sliver darkened on its right side.

The next supermoon is set to occur on August 30th and will be known as a Blue Moon because it is the second full moon of the month. It will also be the closest and brightest full supermoon of the year. Additionally, Saturn will be positioned five degrees to the upper right of the moon, creating an interesting astronomical phenomenon.

The final supermoon of the year will appear in September and is often called a Harvest Moon. Having four supermoons in a three-month period is considered relatively rare.

Supermoons offer a unique opportunity for people to appreciate the celestial beauty and take a break from their daily routines.