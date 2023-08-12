2D Optical Waveguides: A Breakthrough in Light Manipulation

Scientists at the University of Chicago have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of light manipulation. By creating a glass crystal that is only a few atoms thick, the researchers found that light could be trapped and carried over relatively long distances. This thin and flat material, essentially a two-dimensional (2D) photonic circuit, has the potential to revolutionize technology.

Traditionally, light is guided through fiber optic cables, which are three-dimensional structures. However, Professor Jiwoong Park and his team wondered what would happen if they made even thinner and flatter strands. Through a series of innovative experiments, they demonstrated that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick could effectively trap and carry light. Surprisingly, this super-thin crystal could deliver light a thousand times further than any similar system.

The newly invented system, known as a waveguide, is essentially a 2D pathway for guiding light. Using tiny prisms, lenses, and switches, the researchers were able to manipulate the path of light along a chip, creating the necessary components for circuits and computations. Unlike existing waveguides, where photons are enclosed within the structure, the glass crystal used in this study is actually thinner than the photon itself, allowing part of the photon to stick out as it travels.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for manipulating light. The ability to easily move light using lenses or prisms within these thin glass crystals allows for the development of intricate devices. Additionally, the waveguides could be utilized as microscopic sensors, providing information about the conditions along the light’s path. By integrating these thin photonic circuits into stacked layers, even more tiny devices can be incorporated into the same chip.

The research team faced numerous challenges in realizing this breakthrough, as they had to devise everything from growing the material to measuring how the light moved. However, their hard work has paid off, and their discovery paves the way for future advancements in light-based technology. While the experiments used molybdenum disulfide as the glass crystal, the principles should apply to other materials as well.

This breakthrough in 2D optical waveguides is a significant step forward in the field of light manipulation and opens up possibilities for new applications in various industries.