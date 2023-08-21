240-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Amphibian Named and Described by Scientists

Scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) and the Australian Museum have officially named and described a 240-million-year-old amphibian fossil, called Arenaerpeton supinatus. The fossil was discovered in the 1990s by a retired chicken farmer in rocks from a local quarry intended for a garden wall. It was later donated to the Australian Museum in Sydney.

The fossil is a nearly complete skeleton and remarkably preserves the outlines of its skin. It belongs to a group of extinct animals known as temnospondyls, which lived before and during the time of the dinosaurs. Arenaerpeton supinatus resembles the modern Chinese Giant Salamander in appearance, with a heavyset body and fang-like tusks on the roof of its mouth. It is estimated to be about 1.2 meters long from head to tail.

During the Triassic period, 240 million years ago, Arenaerpeton likely inhabited freshwater rivers in what is now known as the Sydney Basin. While it is believed to have hunted ancient fish such as Cleithrolepis, there is limited evidence about the other animals it shared its habitat with.

The significance of this discovery lies in the large size of Arenaerpeton compared to its closely related contemporaries, which were typically smaller. It is thought that the evolution of increased size may have contributed to the longevity of temnospondyls, as some grew to massive sizes in Australia 120 million years after Arenaerpeton.

Dr. Matthew McCurry, Curator of Palaeontology at the Australian Museum, described the fossil as one of the most important finds in New South Wales in the past 30 years. The research was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology and the fossil will be displayed at the Australian Museum later this year.