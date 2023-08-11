Scientists Unearth 240 Million-Year-Old Giant Salamander-Like Creature

Scientists have recently discovered a species of giant-salamander-like creature that lived 240 million years ago. Named Arenaerpeton supinatus, meaning “supine sand creeper,” this creature was approximately 4 feet long and inhabited rivers in what is now the Sydney Basin during the Triassic period. The fossilized remains of Arenaerpeton supinatus were first found several decades ago in rocks intended for a garden wall in Australia.

Lead author Lachlan Hart, a doctoral student in vertebrate paleontology at the University of New South Wales and the Australian Museum, stated that this fossil is a unique example of the temnospondyls, a group of extinct animals that lived alongside dinosaurs. The exceptional preservation of the amphibian’s remains allows for the observation of imprints of its skin, a rare occurrence in fossil finds.

The fossil was discovered by a retired chicken farmer who donated it to the Australian Museum. It is noteworthy that the entire skeleton and even the outlines of the creature’s skin were preserved in the rock. Arenaerpeton supinatus closely resembled the Chinese giant salamander (Andrias davidianus) found today. While this creature was larger than closely related species, it became extinct before temnospondyls grew to massive sizes.

Observing the ribs and the outlines of its skin, scientists believe that Arenaerpeton supinatus was significantly heavier than its living descendants, modern amphibians. It also possessed distinct teeth, including fang-like tusks on the roof of its mouth. Researchers suggest that the creature used these tusks to stab and shred its prey, potentially including ancient ray-finned fish.

The discovery of Arenaerpeton supinatus sheds light on the evolution and characteristics of prehistoric amphibians and the ancient ecosystems they inhabited.