New Species of Primates Discovered in Texas and Utah

A new study conducted by researchers from The University of Texas at Austin, Des Moines University, and Midwestern University has identified two new species of omomyids, a family of small-bodied early primates from the Eocene epoch, in the Tornillo Basin in West Texas and the Uinta Basin in Utah. The findings not only expand the fossil record of primates from these regions but also clarify the taxonomic distinctions among these primates.

The two new species, named Ourayia and Mytonius, were found to be on the larger end of the spectrum, resembling present-day small to medium-size lemurs. They likely consumed a diet of fruit and leaves. These species appear to be endemic to the Tornillo Basin and differ from fossil primates found in other parts of North America.

The researchers also confirmed the existence of three distinct genera of omomyids, including the previously discovered species Diablomomys dalquesti, Mytonius hopsoni, and Ourayia uintensis. This expanded fossil evidence provides a clearer understanding of the anatomies and diets of these primates.

The unique characteristics of the primate community in West Texas suggest that they evolved in isolation, with limited opportunities for migration or gene flow with other primate communities in North America during the same time period. The researchers believe that the Eocene primates in the Big Bend region may have been adapting to the local environmental conditions.

Previous studies on the evolution of Eocene primates have focused on earlier periods and regions with more abundant fossil samples. Increasing the sample of fossil primates from different regions will provide insights into the changing environmental factors that influenced these divergent populations.

The discovery of these new species of fossil primates highlights the ongoing importance of paleontological research and the potential for significant scientific discoveries in our own backyards. The researchers emphasize that there is still much to learn about these Texas primates and the gaps that exist in the fossil record.

