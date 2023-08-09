CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Great White Sharks Found to Travel Together for Thousands of Miles

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Great White Sharks Found to Travel Together for Thousands of Miles

Scientists at OCEARCH, a nonprofit research organization, recently made an unexpected discovery about great white sharks. Two sharks that had been tagged with satellite trackers in December were found to have traveled side by side for thousands of miles. This revelation challenges previous beliefs that these solitary creatures preferred to be alone.

The sharks, named Simon and Jekyll, were initially tagged off the coast of the southeastern United States. The satellite data revealed that they moved in unison along the Atlantic coast for over 4,000 miles. Eventually, they reached Canadian waters and are currently being tracked in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

According to Bob Hueter, the chief scientist at OCEARCH, this finding is groundbreaking. It contradicts what scientists had previously believed about great white sharks solely seeking their own company. Hueter mentioned that the organization took blood, tissue, and muscle samples before tagging the sharks. These samples will be analyzed by a geneticist to determine if Simon and Jekyll are related.

OCEARCH has been tagging various animals since 2007, with over 400 animals now tagged. While their research has led to numerous published studies, the team never expected to discover such sociability in great white sharks. Hueter described Simon and Jekyll as “buddies,” further emphasizing how they seem to have formed a unique bond during their journey.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Europe’s Access to Space Satellites Delayed Until 2024

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Annual Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak on August 12th

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

A Guide to Growing Organic Vegetables at Home

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Cormela, Glamorous Thief

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple TV+ Film ‘Tetris’ Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Future of Audio Compression: The Role of Global Audio Codecs

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Europe’s Access to Space Satellites Delayed Until 2024

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments