Solar Eruption Detected on Earth, Moon, and Mars

A solar eruption that occurred in October 2021 was detected on Earth, the moon, and Mars simultaneously. This detection is significant as it allows scientists to better understand how a planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere work together to protect against radiation.

The eruption was detected by various spacecraft, including the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Chang’e-4 Moon lander at Mars, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on the moon, and the Eu:CROPIS orbiter around Earth.

The eruption caused an influx of highly energetic charged particles across the surfaces of these bodies, highlighting the need to protect future human space exploration missions from space radiation. Measurements of high-level radiation events are crucial in preparing for long-duration crewed missions.

Typically, charged particles from the sun hit Earth’s magnetosphere and disperse beyond our planet. Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield against this solar radiation. However, Mars and the moon lack a magnetic field, making their surfaces more susceptible to solar particles. Mars still has an atmosphere that can slow down high-energy particles, while the moon does not.

Understanding how Mars and the moon are impacted by solar radiation is crucial for future crewed missions to these locations. Radiation absorption can lead to radiation poisoning, which can be lethal at high doses. Fortunately, the recent solar outburst did not deliver a lethal dose of radiation to the moon’s vicinity.

Measurements taken by the LRO showed a radiation dose of just 0.031 Gray, significantly below the lethal dose. Measurements at Mars were even lower, with 0.009 Gray in orbit and 0.0003 Gray at the surface, thanks to the thin Martian atmosphere.

The solar eruption was also observed by other spacecraft, including the Solar Orbiter, SOHO, and BepiColombo, providing additional information for studying solar energetic particles.

The research on this event contributes to a better understanding of solar system physics and the acceleration and propagation of solar particles. It was published in the Geographical Research Letters.