Europe’s Access to Space Satellites Delayed Until 2024

Europe will not have independent access to space satellites until at least 2024, according to the European Space Agency (ESA) and Arianespace, a France-based company. The inaugural launch of the Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket has been delayed, originally planned for 2020, and will now take place in 2024. This delay is due to technical issues, design changes, and the impact of COVID-19.

The Ariane 6 rocket was intended to replace the older Ariane 5 rocket seamlessly, but with these delays, it is uncertain when exactly the first flight of Ariane 6 will occur. The Ariane 5 rocket completed its final mission in July. Furthermore, the failure of the Vega-C rocket in December 2022 has left Europe without independent access to orbit.

To address this, the European Commission drafted a request for an “ad-hoc security agreement” earlier this year, allowing some European payloads to fly on SpaceX rockets. However, this solution is temporary, and Europe is still dependent on other countries for satellite launches.

The Ariane 6 Launcher Task Force, consisting of ESA, CNES (the French space agency), ArianeGroup, and Arianespace, has scheduled a press briefing on September 4 to provide an update on the launcher. A detailed briefing is expected after the long hot-firing test scheduled for September 26, where a more precise launch period for 2024 will be announced.

Despite its development challenges, Ariane 6 has secured institutional and commercial contracts. These include 18 launches for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband megaconstellation project. These launches are crucial for Europe’s access to space and the development of its satellite capabilities.

In conclusion, Europe will need to wait until at least 2024 for independent access to space satellites due to delays in the Ariane 6 rocket launch. Efforts are being made to address this issue, but in the meantime, Europe remains reliant on other countries for satellite launches.