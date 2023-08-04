Current CO2 Levels Could Lead to “Mass Extinctions” in Human Lifetime, Study Finds

Concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere could reach levels associated with 19 “mass extinctions” that have occurred in the past 534 million years within a human lifetime, according to new research. By 2100, if emissions from burning fossil fuels and converting land for agriculture are not curbed, atmospheric CO2 levels could rise to 800 parts per million by volume (ppmv). This is almost double the concentration of 421 ppmv recorded this year. According to a study published in the journal Earth’s Future, this would be approaching the average CO2 concentrations (870 ppmv) associated with significant declines in marine biodiversity over the past 534 million years.

The study’s author, William Jackson Davis, used the relationship between CO2 and extinction in the past to estimate biodiversity loss under current atmospheric conditions. He found that when CO2 goes up, extinction rates increase, and when CO2 goes down, extinction rates decrease. Based on this relationship, Davis estimated that the current concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere corresponds to a biodiversity loss of 6.39%. This is similar to the percentage of biodiversity lost in a small “mass” extinction event that occurred 132.5 million years ago.

The study suggests that ocean acidification, caused by the absorption of atmospheric CO2 by the oceans, contributes to biodiversity loss. When CO2 is absorbed by the oceans, the water becomes more acidic, reducing the availability of calcium carbonate ions that are essential for the formation of skeletons and shells in organisms. These effects can disrupt the entire food chain and lead to mass extinctions.

Scientists define mass extinctions as three-quarters of species dying out over short geological time periods. There have been five mass extinction events in Earth’s history, with a sixth likely underway. However, there have also been 45 other peaks in biodiversity loss that could be considered mass extinctions. In total, there have been 50 mass extinctions in the past 534 million years, ranging from 6.4% to 96% of marine species going extinct.

The study highlights that ocean acidification resulting from elevated CO2 concentrations is the main cause of most mass extinctions. Atmospheric CO2 concentrations are currently rising by more than 2 ppmv per year, which could lead to a 10% loss in biodiversity in the next few decades. Action to reduce CO2 emissions is crucial to prevent further biodiversity loss and potential mass extinctions.