Photos of the Rare Blue Supermoon Captivated the World

The rare phenomenon of a blue supermoon took place recently and photographers around the world captured stunning images of this celestial event. Blue supermoons are rare because they occur when two separate occurrences happen simultaneously.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its full tilt, also known as a full moon, while its orbit is closest to the Earth. On the other hand, a blue moon is not actually blue in color. It is the term used when there are two full moons in a single month.

The gap between the moon’s 29.5-day cycle and the slightly longer calendar month results in a blue moon occurring every two to three years. However, when there are two supermoons in one month, it is called a blue supermoon. This is exactly what happened recently, as the blue supermoon followed a previous supermoon on August 1st.

According to NASA, a blue supermoon typically occurs every 10 years, but it can sometimes take as long as 20 years. This rarity made the event even more captivating for photographers across the globe.

Photos were taken in various locations, showcasing the beauty of the blue supermoon. In Rabat, Morocco, the blue supermoon illuminated the night sky, adding a touch of wonder to the landscape. In London, a stunning photo captured a plane flying by the blue supermoon, creating a breathtaking scene. The Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur, India, provided a picturesque backdrop for the moon.

For those who missed this extraordinary event, the photos serve as a reminder of its beauty. While the next blue supermoon is not expected until 2037, the captivating images captured by photographers allow us to relive the experience once again.

Source: NASA