NASA Predicts Asteroid Bennu Could Hit Earth 159 Years from Now

NASA scientists have predicted that an asteroid named Bennu has a slight chance of colliding with Earth on a specific day in September, 159 years from now. The asteroid, which passes by Earth every six years, is estimated to have a force equivalent to 22 atom bombs. While the chances of a collision are very slight, NASA is in the final phase of its mission to prevent a potential disaster.

Rich Burns, the project manager for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, stated that they are currently in the last leg of their seven-year journey to avert the collision. Burns described the situation as being like the last few miles of a marathon, filled with mixed emotions of pride, joy, and a determined focus to complete the mission successfully.

The announcement of a potential asteroid collision 159 years in the future sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Some found humor in the distant timeline, while others remarked that the news was “too late” for anyone alive today to witness. The social media platforms were flooded with hilarious and sarcastic responses to the asteroid prediction.

But what exactly is Bennu asteroid? Discovered in 1999, Bennu is an asteroid that is known to pass near Earth every six years. It is estimated to be as big as, if not larger than, the Empire State Building. NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft landed on the surface of Bennu in 2020 and collected samples for analysis.

NASA reassures the public that the likelihood of Bennu colliding with Earth is very low. However, in the event of a collision, the potential damage could extend up to 600 miles from the impact site. NASA states that there is a 1 in 1,750 chance that Bennu will hit the Earth.

Sources: NASA, Sunday Telegraph