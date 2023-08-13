Teenager Alena McQuarter Inspires Girls of Color in STEM

Alena McQuarter, a remarkable young woman, has achieved numerous milestones at a very young age. She graduated from high school at just 12 years old, became the youngest person to intern at NASA, and is now set to graduate college at the age of 14. Alongside her academic achievements, Alena has found time to establish The Brown STEM GIRL, an organization that empowers girls of color who aspire to study science, technology, engineering, and math.

Alena’s passion for science began at the age of 4 or 5. She developed a fascination with stars and often visited NASA and attended astronomy events with her mother. In 2021, she had the opportunity to intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she gained insight into the work on rovers and rockets for space exploration.

Initially interested in engineering, Alena discovered her true passion in biological sciences after taking an engineering class. She has been accepted into the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine but intends to pursue further research in viral immunology with a focus on infectious diseases. Alena is determined to explore healthcare in underrepresented communities and advocate for better healthcare access for all.

Alena’s drive to inspire others stems partly from an unfortunate encounter in fifth grade when a school principal, herself a person of color, discouraged her by suggesting that young girls of color can’t excel academically. Alena is determined to prove that statement wrong and show that she can achieve great things.

Outside of academics, Alena enjoys playing sports, swimming, and singing. Her love for music has allowed her to teach music and reading to children in refugee camps when she lived in Jordan at the age of 9.

Alena’s mentor, Tonya Webb, describes her as a truly inspiring individual. Webb believes that Alena’s enthusiasm, problem-solving skills, and life experiences can lead her to make valuable contributions in the field of cancer research. During an internship, Alena worked on studying natural compounds for ovarian cancer treatment, presenting her findings after just a few months of research.

Alena’s mother credits much of her daughter’s success to the hands-on experiences and opportunities she has received, including the internship. While Alena’s future holds boundless possibilities, her mother’s main desire is for her to find happiness and fulfillment in whatever she chooses to pursue.

Alena McQuarter serves as an inspiration to girls of color everywhere, proving that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to and encouraging them to follow their dreams.