Astronomers Confirm Distant Galaxy as One of the Oldest Known

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have identified one of the earliest known galaxies in the universe. The object, named “Maisie’s galaxy” in honor of lead researcher Steven Finkelstein’s daughter, emitted light more than 13 billion years ago, placing it among the four oldest galaxies with confirmed ages.

The age of Maisie’s galaxy was determined through spectroscopy, a technique that splits light into its different frequencies to reveal brightness, heat, and chemical composition. This impressive discovery, reported in the journal Nature, marked the first time a distant galaxy identified by JWST was spectroscopically confirmed.

Initially detected during JWST’s debut season of observations in August 2022, Maisie’s galaxy appeared extremely old based on its brightness and redshift. Redshift, which determines the degree to which light stretches into redder wavelengths as it traverses the expanding universe, is often used to estimate the distance and age of celestial objects.

However, judging redshift based solely on brightness can be misleading because different elements within stars and galaxies emit light at different frequencies. To overcome this challenge, astronomers use spectroscopy to analyze the various frequencies of starlight and determine the true nature of an object.

Using the JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrograph, researchers analyzed the light from both Maisie’s galaxy and another galaxy called CEERS-93316, which was discovered around the same time. While spectroscopic analysis confirmed the ancient age of Maisie’s galaxy, it revealed that CEERS-93316 appeared older due to intense light emission from hot hydrogen and oxygen. The revised estimation places CEERS-93316 at approximately 1 billion years after the Big Bang, excluding it from the list of oldest galaxies.

Maisie’s galaxy joins four other galaxies discovered and spectroscopically confirmed by JWST, all forming between 300 million and 500 million years after the beginning of space-time. This remarkable finding opens new avenues for understanding the early universe and its evolution over billions of years.