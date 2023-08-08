New Evidence Reveals Early Evolution of Leaf-Eating Birds

New research based on a 120-million-year-old fossil skeleton of the extinct bird Jeholornis provides the earliest known evidence of leaf-eating birds. Jeholornis, a pheasant-sized bird belonging to one of the most primitive bird lineages, had teeth and a long bony tail similar to its predatory dinosaur relatives. However, microscopic analysis of the fossilized stomach contents reveals that Jeholornis was not a predator but rather consumed leaves from magnoliid trees.

The findings, published in Nature Communications, shed light on the evolutionary origins of the close relationship between birds and flowering plants. While it is well-known that modern birds interact with angiosperms by pollinating flowers, consuming fruits, and dispersing seeds, little information exists about the early stages of this ecological relationship.

The presence of gastroliths, or gizzard stones, in the stomach area of fossil skeletons suggests that some early birds included plant parts in their diets. Further evidence of plant consumption by early birds comes from fossil skeletons of Jeholornis that contain preserved fruit and seeds in their digestive systems.

In this study, researchers conducted a unique analysis by searching for microscopic remnants of plants in the stomach contents of the fossil bird. They discovered phytoliths, which are rigid structures produced by plants, specifically from the magnoliid leaves. The samples taken from the stomach area yielded hundreds of phytoliths, confirming the bird’s leaf-eating behavior.

To strengthen their findings, the paleontologists compared the lower jaw of Jeholornis to that of modern birds with varying diets. The results showed similarities between Jeholornis and plant-eating birds, including the leaf specialist hoatzin from South America.

The evolution of birds has been intertwined with flowering plants for over 100 million years. Fruits, seeds, and even leaves have been part of the bird diet since birds had teeth and dinosaur-like tails. This connection between birds and plants has played a critical role in shaping the diversity of bird species we see today.