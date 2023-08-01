Voyager 2 Loses Communication with Earth Due to Antenna Issue

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft has temporarily lost communication with Earth due to an unintentional shift in its antenna direction. The spacecraft moved 2 degrees off course, rendering it unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth. Voyager 2 is currently over 12.3 billion miles away from Earth and has lost its ability to communicate with NASA’s Deep Space Network ground antennas. However, the next scheduled orientation adjustment on October 15 is expected to restore communication.

Voyager 1, on the other hand, is unaffected by the antenna issue and continues to operate normally. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, both launched in 1977, were designed to explore the outer solar system. Despite their age, they are still operational and provide valuable scientific data.

Voyager 1’s mission was to fly by Jupiter and Saturn, capturing detailed images and data of these gas giants and their moons. In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, venturing beyond our solar system. Voyager 2, on the other hand, flew by all four outer planets – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Both spacecraft carry a “Golden Record,” containing sounds and images representing life and culture on Earth. These records are intended to communicate with any extraterrestrial intelligence that may come across them.

The Voyager missions are part of NASA’s Heliophysics System Observatory, operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Voyager 2’s communication issues are expected to be resolved with the next scheduled adjustment, allowing the spacecraft to continue its mission.