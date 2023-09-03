Newly Discovered 113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Unveiled in Texas

A remarkable 113-million-year-old dinosaur footprint discovery has emerged in central Texas’s Dinosaur Valley State Park. While the park already safeguards other dinosaur footprints, these newly exposed tracks were previously hidden beneath the mud, silt, and waters of the Paluxy River. Due to the exceptionally low water levels this summer, around 75 footprints have emerged from the dried-up riverbed, providing a unique opportunity for researchers.

According to park officials, two distinct types of dinosaurs left their footprints in the area. One is the Acrocanthosaurus, a carnivorous dinosaur approximately 15 feet tall and weighing around 14,000 pounds. The Acrocanthosaurus moved on two legs, leaving behind a three-toed footprint outline. The other dinosaur is the Sauroposeidon proteles, which has been deemed the official state dinosaur of Texas since 2009. This massive dinosaur, measuring up to 100 feet long and weighing approximately 88,000 pounds, left larger, bulbous-shaped tracks similar to those of an elephant.

The dinosaur footprints were formed during the Cretaceous Period when the area was a shallow sea covered in squishy mud. Over time, this sediment solidified into limestone, preserving the footprints for millions of years. Although the tracks are currently protected by the sediment and water of the Paluxy River, erosion will eventually take its toll.

Five distinct track site areas have been mapped within Dinosaur Valley State Park, each containing individually named track sites. These sites display two types of tracks: Sauropod tracks, believed to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles, and Theropod tracks, usually smaller with a distinct three-toed pattern, believed to have been made by Acrocanthosaurus.

The recently discovered dinosaur footprints provide valuable insights into the creatures that inhabited Texas during the Cretaceous Period. As James Farlow, a paleontologist at Purdue University Fort Wayne, states, Texas is rich in fossil occurrences. However, these resources are continuously being destroyed but also continually renewed.

Sources:

– Dallas Morning News

– New York Times