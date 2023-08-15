Saturn’s Megastorms: A Long-lasting Phenomenon

Scientists have recently discovered that Saturn, once thought to be calmer than its counterpart Jupiter, experiences long-lasting megastorms that persist for centuries. These storms, occurring every 20 to 30 years, are much larger than hurricanes on Earth and are powerful enough to put Earth’s hurricanes to shame.

While the exact mechanism driving these megastorms in Saturn’s hydrogen and helium-rich atmosphere remains somewhat mysterious, astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor have made progress in understanding them. They studied disruptions in the distribution of ammonia gas in Saturn’s deep atmosphere to learn more about these storms.

Using the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico, the team looked at radio emissions from ammonia in Saturn’s atmosphere and discovered anomalies in ammonia concentrations. These anomalies were connected to prior megastorms that had ravaged Saturn’s northern hemisphere.

The concentration of ammonia was found to be lower in the middle latitudes of Saturn, indicating a higher ammonia ice-cloud layer. However, concentrations of ammonia increased about 160 to 320 miles below this layer. The team believes that this increase is the result of ammonia being transported from the upper layers of the atmosphere to the lower layers through ammonia rain caused by the megastorms. This enrichment effect can last for hundreds of years.

The research not only sheds light on the dynamics of Saturn’s megastorms but also highlights the differences between gas giants in our solar system. While Jupiter and Saturn have similar compositions, the variations in their atmospheres are driven by different factors. While Saturn’s variations are driven by storm activity, Jupiter’s differences between layers are not.

This newfound understanding of Saturn’s megastorms could also have implications for the search for megastorms on gas giants outside our solar system. By better understanding the mechanisms and behaviors of these storms, scientists can improve their search methods and expand our knowledge of the wider cosmic context in which hurricanes and megastorms occur.