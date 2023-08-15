The Zee-Sony Merger in India Receives Approval, Overcoming Doubts

The long-awaited merger of Zee and Sony/Culver Max in India, which had raised concerns among doubters, is gaining support as new developments unfold. The combined entity will bring together 75 video channels, two OTT platforms, and an impressive studio output, making it a strong competitor in the industry. However, it should be noted that Disney’s Star still holds a larger entertainment network.

The approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has been a significant boost for Zee, dismissing all related objections. Prior approvals had already been obtained from the stock exchanges and the Competition Commission of India. However, an interim order from SEBI revealed that ZEEL’s founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka, the company’s MD & CEO, had been accused of misusing their positions for personal gain. This ruling is noteworthy as Goenka is expected to assume the position of MD & CEO in the merged entity.

Despite ongoing proceedings, analysts believe that the promoters’ issues are unlikely to derail the merger. Zee and Sony had signed a definitive agreement at the end of 2021, outlining the combination of their television networks while excluding certain digital assets, product operations, and program libraries. Under the merger, Sony’s shareholders will hold 50.86% of the combined entity, while Zee’s promoters will hold 3.99%, and ZEEL’s shareholders will hold the remaining 45.15%.

The merger still requires additional approvals, including a filing with the Registrar of Companies and vetting by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The process is expected to proceed smoothly following the NCLT decision. If Zee’s promoters do not receive a clean chit from SEBI, it is possible that new management could take charge of the merged entity. It is important to note that the NCLT decision is independent of the interim order issued by SEBI.

Overall, the Zee-Sony merger in India is progressing positively, with the necessary approvals and considerations being addressed to ensure a successful integration of the two entities.