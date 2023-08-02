Gov. Ron DeSantis Reacts to New Charges Against Former President Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to the latest federal charges filed against former president Donald Trump. This is the third indictment in just a few months and includes the most serious accusations against him. The charges are connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has been summoned to appear in federal court on Thursday after being indicted on four felony charges. He has referred to these charges as “interference” in the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis has released a statement, promising to end the weaponization of the federal government if elected and replace the FBI director. The governor is focused on addressing the concerns surrounding the case against Trump.

In other news, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Brevard County when a beloved pet dog was killed by a rare reptile. The owner, who lives on the waterfront in Satellite Beach, reported that his pug was snatched by a crocodile after being in the backyard for just a few minutes. While crocodile sightings are not unusual in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has noted an increase in recent years. The agency advises dog owners to always keep their pets on a leash and away from water as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, the city of Daytona Beach plans to enhance safety on Seabreeze Boulevard, a popular area that has experienced two murders and over 1,400 calls for service in the past two years. The city aims to install eight surveillance cameras along the boulevard, allowing the police to access real-time footage. However, due to a supply chain issue, it will take approximately six months before the necessary poles for the cameras are available. Mayor Derrick Henry is reaching out to local businesses for potential alternatives, seeking partnerships that would allow the city to utilize their electricity for the cameras’ operation.

Lastly, a fascinating Florida fact is that of the mysterious Coral Castle. This monument, located in Miami-Dade Park, is a tribute to lost love. Built by Latvian Edward Leedskalnin, the structure consists of several tons of limestone carved into shapes of moons, planets, and hearts. Leedskalnin constructed the monument alone after his fiancé left him. The Coral Castle remains a privately owned tourist attraction, and legend has it that Leedskalnin possessed supernatural abilities or used reverse magnetism to move and carve the massive stones.