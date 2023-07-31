Your Digital Immortality is Coming, Apple and Google Are Data Gatekeepers, Satellite Security Risks Revealed

In this episode, we delve into the implications and ethical dilemmas surrounding immortality in the digital realm. We discuss the cutting-edge technology that enables digital immortality and its potential impact on privacy.

Moving on, we explore the growing trend of Apple and Google taking on the role of custodians for our digital lives. This raises the question of whether these tech giants have overstepped their boundaries. Join the conversation as we examine the trends and challenges of digital sovereignty.

Lastly, we shed light on a concerning issue regarding satellite security. While satellites are the backbone of our interconnected world, recent research has uncovered fundamental security vulnerabilities that pose risks to our communication systems. We discuss these flaws and their potential consequences.

For more information on the topics discussed in this episode, you can refer to the links mentioned on the show. Unfortunately, we have omitted the links to adhere to formatting requirements.

Thank you for listening to our podcast. If you enjoy our content, consider becoming a Shared Security Supporter. By supporting us, you gain exclusive benefits such as ad-free episodes, early access to new episodes, entry into our private Discord server, monthly shout-outs on the show, and a discount code for merchandise at the Shared Security store.

We would also like to express our gratitude to our sponsors, SLNT and Click Armor. SLNT offers a range of products, including Faraday bags, designed to protect your privacy. As a listener, you can enjoy a 10% discount on SLNT products using the code “sharedsecurity”. Click Armor, on the other hand, provides gamified security awareness training to reduce cyber risks related to phishing and social engineering. Visit their website for a free trial.

To stay updated with our latest episodes, follow us on various platforms, including YouTube, Odysee, Mastodon, and Twitter. You can also subscribe to our podcast on your preferred podcast app or sign up for our email newsletter to receive updates, contest announcements, and special offers from our sponsors.

Thank you for your support and feedback. Please rate and review our podcast, and don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions.