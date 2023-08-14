York Space Systems Completes New Spacecraft Manufacturing and Testing Facility

York Space Systems announced on Monday the completion of its new spacecraft manufacturing and testing facility. This facility will allow the company to double its production capacity and build over 1,000 satellites annually.

The Denver-based company has been expanding its operations to meet the increasing demand for satellites, especially from the growing small satellite market. With the new facility, York Space Systems aims to enhance its manufacturing and testing capabilities, allowing for efficient and streamlined production processes.

The company’s new facility will support the manufacturing and testing of its satellite platforms, including the S-CLASS and LX-CLASS models. The larger and more powerful LX-CLASS satellite will be a significant addition to York Space Systems’ product lineup. This new model is expected to meet the demands of customers requiring higher performance and capabilities for various space missions.

By investing in this new facility, York Space Systems aims to stay ahead of the competition and establish itself as a trusted provider of satellite solutions. With the increased production capacity, the company will be able to meet the growing demand for satellites in various industries, including telecommunications, Earth observation, and scientific research.

The completion of the new facility showcases York Space Systems’ commitment to innovation and growth in the space industry. As the demand for satellites continues to rise, the company’s expanded manufacturing capabilities will position it for success in the market.

Overall, the completion of the new spacecraft manufacturing and testing facility is a significant milestone for York Space Systems. With the increased production capacity and improved manufacturing processes, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for satellites and further expand its presence in the space industry.