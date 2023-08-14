York Space Systems Completes Construction of Fourth Production Facility

Construction has been finished on the fourth production facility of York Space Systems, located near their headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The new facility, named “Potomac,” spans 60,000 square feet and is expected to double York’s production capacity to over 1,000 spacecraft per year. It is equipped with environmental test bays, 50-foot crane hooks, and 10 trailer docks for shipping and receiving. York Space Systems anticipates achieving initial operating capability by the fourth quarter of this year.

The construction of this new facility is a direct response to the increasing commercial and government demand that York has been experiencing. While their existing production facilities are sufficient for supporting their Space Force and commercial contracts, the additional facility will enable them to meet the growing demand from their customers.

York Space Systems is currently involved in multiple contracts for the Space Development Agency (SDA). They are tasked with building 42 satellites for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) and 12 satellites for the Tranche 1 Demonstration and Experimentation System (T1DES). This further highlights the need for expanded production capacity.

Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York Space Systems, expressed his excitement about the completion of the Potomac facility and its role in supporting the company’s growth trajectory. He emphasized the importance of meeting customer demands and contributing to the development of the local space economy.

It is worth noting that other manufacturers working on SDA contracts are also increasing their production space. Recently, Lockheed Martin announced the establishment of a new smallsat processing facility, with the SDA’s T1TL as their first anchor customer.