Abu Dhabi-Based Yahsat Acquires Two Telecommunications Satellites from Airbus Defense & Space

Abu Dhabi-based company Yahsat has recently announced its acquisition of two telecommunications satellites from Airbus Defence & Space. The newly acquired satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, are scheduled for launch in 2027 and 2028 respectively, and will serve as replacements for Yahsat’s current satellites, Al Yah 1 and 2. Airbus has already begun working on the construction of these new satellites.

Yahsat revealed that the total investment for the acquisition, including the launch, amounts to approximately $950 million. However, the company expects that this significant investment will result in a remarkable 20-fold expansion in capacity. The primary beneficiary of this expanded capacity will be the Government of the UAE, as Yahsat anticipates extending its existing contracts with the government and securing revenue until 2040.

In terms of financial performance, Yahsat reported revenues of $205 million for the first half of 2023. With the addition of the new satellites and the subsequent increase in capacity, the company is optimistic about its future revenue prospects.

This acquisition by Yahsat demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing its services and capabilities in the telecommunications sector. By investing in advanced satellite technology, Yahsat aims to provide improved connectivity and communication solutions to its clients in the UAE and beyond.

With the launch of Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, Yahsat is positioning itself as a key player in the telecommunications industry, ready to meet the growing demands for high-quality and reliable satellite-based services.