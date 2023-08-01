Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Offer Faster Satellite Internet

Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. plans to launch a new broadband service to offer faster satellite internet to remote locations. The company’s goal is to provide a homegrown alternative to broadband internet services offered to rural Canadians through SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. Xplore’s new broadband service will feature speeds of 100 megabits per second, double the maximum speed currently offered for satellite internet. The service will also include professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 customer support based in Canada.

The new broadband service will be made possible by the launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite, which is being touted as the highest capacity satellite by EchoStar Corp. subsidiary Hughes Network Systems. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and has already begun sending and receiving signals. It will soon travel to its orbital slot and undergo final testing to ensure it offers the intended speeds and coverage.

Specific availability and pricing details will be released closer to the service launch. Xplore plans to include most areas inhabited by people across Canada in its coverage map for the new service. The company also offers 5G fixed wireless coverage in Atlantic Canada with plans to expand to Ontario and Alberta. Additionally, Xplore offers fiber offerings in multiple regions across Canada.

Xplore acknowledges the challenges it has faced with the arrival of SpaceX’s Starlink service in Canada. However, it believes that its new broadband service, with its competitive offering and professional installation, will attract customers who are looking for fast speeds.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg notes that Xplore’s new service through the Jupiter 3 satellite could be a more reliable option for rural Canadians compared to Starlink, as it is in a fixed location and does not experience visibility challenges. However, he also mentions that geostationary satellites like Jupiter 3 have higher altitudes, which can lead to signal delays.

Overall, Xplore’s new broadband service aims to provide a reliable and fast internet connection to rural Canadians who do not have access to fiber or fixed wireless services.