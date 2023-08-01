Canadian Rural Internet Provider Xplore Inc. to Launch Faster Satellite Internet Service

Canadian rural internet provider, Xplore Inc., has announced plans to offer faster satellite internet to those in remote locations starting in the fall. The company will launch the Jupiter 3 satellite, which will provide a homegrown alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites.

Xplore’s new broadband service will offer speeds of 100 megabits per second, doubling its current maximum speed for satellite internet. Other benefits include professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support.

The Jupiter 3 satellite, launched by EchoStar Corp. subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, is touted as the highest capacity satellite. It began sending and receiving signals and will undergo final testing before assuming its orbital slot.

Xplore aims to include most inhabited areas of Canada in its coverage map for the new service. The company also offers 5G fixed wireless coverage and fiber offerings in select regions. The new satellite service will help fill in the gaps in coverage.

Xplore faced challenges with the arrival of SpaceX’s Starlink service in Canada. Starlink offers high-speed internet service at a monthly cost of $140, with hardware costs of $759. Xplore’s new offering aims to compete with Starlink by providing similar speeds, professional installation, and customer support.

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg highlights that Xplore’s service through the Jupiter 3 satellite could be a more reliable option for rural Canadians compared to Starlink. Geostationary satellites like Jupiter 3 remain in a fixed location, providing consistent connectivity. However, they may have latency or signal delays due to their higher altitudes.

Goldberg emphasizes that there is no single technology that can solve the rural connectivity challenge. But the new satellite service from Xplore adds another tool to the kit of solutions available, delivering high-speed broadband connectivity and streaming video services.

Overall, Xplore’s new satellite internet service aims to bridge the connectivity gap in Canada’s rural areas and provide faster and more reliable internet access to those in remote locations.