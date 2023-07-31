CityLife

Satellite

Xplore Inc. to Launch Homegrown Broadband Service for Rural Canadians

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
Rural Canadians can look forward to a new broadband option after the successful launch of the JUPITER 3™ satellite. Xplore Inc., Canada’s leading rural Internet provider, plans to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet using the world’s newest and largest communications satellite.

Xplore’s broadband service aims to cater to the needs of rural Canadians with 100 Mbps speeds, professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support. They intend to make the experience hassle-free for customers by providing local professionals for installation.

The specific availability and pricing details for the service will be announced closer to the launch date. Interested individuals can sign up for news and updates on the Xplore website.

Xplore Inc. is committed to improving the broadband experience for all Canadians. They are dedicated to building world-class fiber optic and 5G wireless networks to provide innovative broadband services for rural living.

With the launch of JUPITER 3, rural Canadians will soon have access to a homegrown high-speed Internet option through Xplore. This development aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that rural communities can make the most of modern connectivity for a better quality of life.

Overall, Xplore Inc.’s initiative to introduce a homegrown broadband service will contribute to the advancement of rural living in Canada, providing equal opportunities for connectivity and access to information and services.

