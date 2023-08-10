Canadian Rural Broadband Specialist Xplore to Launch 100Mbps Satellite Internet Services

Canadian rural broadband specialist, Xplore, has announced that it will be launching satellite internet services with download speeds of up to 100Mbps this autumn. This upgrade doubles Xplore’s existing satellite broadband top speed and matches the performance of its ‘5G Home Internet’ fixed wireless access (FWA) packages.

Xplore will be using the bandwidth provided by the newly launched EchoStar XXIV ‘JUPITER 3’ geo-synchronous (GEO) satellite, which entered orbit on 28 July. The upcoming satellite broadband services will not only offer higher speeds but also feature increased data volumes.

The coverage of the JUPITER 3 satellite includes 80% of Xplore’s current customers. Xplore aims to provide its next-generation satellite broadband services to communities located outside the deployment zones of its fibre and 5G FWA networks.

Xplore has also stated that there will be no upfront hardware costs for customers who choose the JUPITER 3-based packages. Existing satellite customers will have priority to switch to the new platform but will be required to pay a conversion fee. Xplore has also mentioned that there will be special offers and incentives available during the launch of the new satellite broadband services.