Xona Space Systems Receives $1.2 Million Funding for Precision PNT Signals on Huginn Satellite

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Xona Space Systems, a company specializing in space technology, has secured $1.2 million in additional funding from AFWERX for its demonstration satellite, Huginn. The funding comes in the form of a $1.2 million Direct to Phase II SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) contract.

The focus of Xona Space Systems’ development is Pulsar, an independent precision LEO (Low-Earth Orbit) PNT service designed as an alternative to GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) satellites. Huginn represents the first commercially funded LEO PNT mission.

The partnership between Xona Space Systems, the AFRL Space Vehicles directorate, and the Space Force’s Space Warfighting Analysis Center is aimed at integrating Pulsar into the U.S. national security space architecture. The CEO of Xona Space Systems, Brian Manning, expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to enhance the company’s offering.

Col. Jeremy Raley, the commander of the Phillips Research Site and director of the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, emphasized the importance of multi-orbit regime signals in force design analytics. He believes that the lessons learned from this funding initiative will pave the way for future defense programs to effectively utilize commercial space assets for resilient satnav in the face of adversarial threats.

The $1.2 million funding injection will support Xona Space Systems’ ongoing efforts to develop and refine its precision PNT signals, contributing to the advancement of the company’s technology and its integration into national security initiatives.

In conclusion, Xona Space Systems’ latest funding boost from AFWERX highlights the recognition and support it has received for its innovation in the field of independent precision satellite navigation.

