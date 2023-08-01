Wyld Networks Receives SEK 6.3 Million Payment from UK Government for Satellite IoT Development

Wyld Networks has received a cash payment of approximately SEK 6.3 million from the UK Government for its research and development (R&D) activities in the field of satellite Internet of Things (IoT). This additional funding comes on top of the SEK 4.3 million that the company received in April of this year.

The UK Government recognizes the significance of advancing satellite IoT solutions to address the global information gap that businesses currently face. Wyld Networks offers a cost-effective and low-power global connectivity solution, enabling companies to enhance profitability, reduce costs, and meet sustainability objectives.

With a range of partners including sensor manufacturers, systems integrators, and solution providers, Wyld Networks is committed to delivering real-world solutions using its Wyld Connect and Wyld Fusion platform. The company aims to shape the future of IoT.

Wyld Networks’ Chief Financial Officer, Christopher J. Caswell FCA, commented, “This funding exemplifies the UK Government’s dedication to supporting innovative companies. The market for satellite IoT solutions, which aim to solve the issue of remote connectivity, is growing rapidly, and we are well-positioned to meet that demand.”

Wyld Networks, a subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB, was established in Cambridge, UK in 2016. The company develops and sells wireless technology solutions that provide affordable global connectivity, addressing the challenges of limited mobile network coverage. Their solutions are specifically designed for IoT wireless connectivity.

The Wyld Networks AB (WYLD) share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with Mangold Fondkommission AB serving as the Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit www.wyldnetworks.com.