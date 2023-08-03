Wireless Venture Ligado Networks in Talks for Debt Restructuring

CityLife

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Wireless venture Ligado Networks is currently in discussions with its major creditors regarding a debt restructuring plan that would pave the way for a commercial deal to expand its satellite offerings. Ligado is exploring options to restructure its debt and equity securities in preparation for a $4 billion bond maturity in November. While the company expects broad support for the restructuring, it may consider a bankruptcy filing if creditors do not unanimously agree to the settlement terms.

The aim of the restructuring is to allow Ligado to pursue commercial opportunities with its satellite service while having a leaner balance sheet without imminent debt obligations. One potential deal includes a joint venture with telecom companies such as Viasat, with whom Ligado currently owes at least $350 million under a 2007 agreement signed with Inmarsat, a satellite operator acquired by Viasat earlier this year.

Ligado’s major creditors have been developing a restructuring plan that would maintain the existing order of payment priority among lenders and shareholders. Some debt would be trimmed by converting it into preferred equity. Ligado’s backers also anticipate updates from the company on its long-stalled efforts to launch wireless communications services both on the ground and from orbit.

Ligado has faced opposition from the U.S. military and other federal agencies for its plans to establish a ground-based network using the L band frequencies, as it could potentially interfere with global positioning systems. The company believes that these concerns are exaggerated and argues that it was wrongfully denied permission for terrestrial communications.

In recent years, Ligado has focused on developing its satellite data transmission rights, which has generated interest from investors looking to connect satellites with mass-market smartphones. As part of the restructuring talks, creditors expect Ligado to address its dispute with the U.S. government. Without a negotiated deal, a bankruptcy filing may be considered to resolve any claims.

Ligado, formerly known as LightSquared, has successfully navigated financial challenges in the past and emerged from bankruptcy in 2015.

