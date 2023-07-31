GalaxEye to Launch Revolutionary Multi-Sensor Satellite

GalaxEye, a space technology start-up from Chennai, India, is preparing to launch Mission Drishti, the world’s first multi-sensor satellite. The aim of this groundbreaking innovation is to transform Earth observation by enabling continuous monitoring regardless of challenging conditions such as dense cloud cover or nighttime.

The satellite sets itself apart by combining two types of sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors. While current optical sensors struggle with cloudy conditions and darkness, SAR is independent of sunlight and can operate during the night. By integrating these sensors, Mission Drishti captures data from both types of sensors, increasing the correlation and analytical value of the information gathered. This fusion promises to enhance the reliability and utility of Earth observation data.

Mission Drishti’s technology goes beyond improved image capture. It will deliver high-resolution images through a compact satellite constellation, ensuring global coverage in less than 12 hours. This rapid data generation surpasses the capabilities of existing systems, marking a significant leap forward in Earth observation technology.

GalaxEye has identified multiple sectors that could benefit from this data, including agriculture, natural disaster insurance, defense, and intelligence. The satellite’s data could streamline insurance claims, benefiting both providers and claimants. Depending on the demand for data, GalaxEye may expand its operations by launching a constellation of 10 satellites.

Incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), GalaxEye has formed partnerships with esteemed space-tech organizations such as Antaris Inc, QL Space, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes.

In summary, GalaxEye’s pioneering venture into multi-sensor satellite technology has the potential to revolutionize Earth observation. By enhancing data quality and providing rapid global coverage, this innovation promises to deliver tangible benefits to various industries and represents a significant advancement in the field of space technology.