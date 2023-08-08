CityLife

Satellite

Zenno Astronautics Integrates Z01 into D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier for First In-Orbit Validation Mission

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
New Zealand-based space-flight systems company Zenno Astronautics (Zenno) has successfully integrated its groundbreaking superconducting magnetic torquer, the Z01™, into D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier. This integration marks a significant milestone as it prepares for its first test flight in the United States in November 2023.

The Z01™ is a fuel-free spacecraft attitude control system that utilizes superconducting technology. It offers various capabilities such as satellite agility, radiation shielding, and close proximity operations. The integration of Z01™ into D-Orbit’s orbital transfer vehicle sets the stage for its first in-orbit validation mission.

The integrated system is scheduled to be launched into space with the help of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in the fourth quarter of 2023. This partnership between Zenno and D-Orbit highlights the growing interest and investment in cutting-edge technology for space missions.

Zenno’s co-founder and CEO, Max Arshavsky, expressed the significance of this achievement, stating that the integration of superconducting technology into space-based operations opens up new possibilities and will shape the future of in-space activities. The successful integration of Z01™ into D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier is a testament to Zenno’s dedication to advancing space technology.

The upcoming test flight of the integrated system will provide valuable data and insights for future space missions. As the space industry continues to evolve, advancements like the Z01™ offer promising solutions for efficient and sustainable space exploration.

With its cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Zenno Astronautics is poised to play a significant role in the future of space travel and exploration. The successful integration of Z01™ into D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier underscores the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and revolutionizing space-flight systems.

