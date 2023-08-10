Viasat CEO Addresses Anomaly on Viasat-3 Satellite

On a recent earnings call, Viasat Chairman and CEO Mark Dankberg addressed the anomaly the company experienced with the reflector on its newly launched Viasat-3 satellite. Dankberg explained that the company is still working to determine the cause of the anomaly and is not ready to declare the satellite a total loss. However, he did mention possible contingency plans if the satellite is unable to operate as planned.

Viasat launched the Viasat-3 Flight 1 satellite on a Falcon Heavy mission in April. Last month, Viasat reported that an unexpected event occurred during the deployment of the reflector, which could significantly impact the satellite’s performance or potentially result in its loss. Although the reflector manufacturer has not been named publicly, Viasat’s description matches that of its tech partner, Northrop Grumman.

Dankberg outlined the three-step plan to address the anomaly, which includes collecting additional data, assessing the performance of the satellite with the antenna, and exploring potential improvements to the antenna deployment. Viasat expects to provide more definitive insight as analysis progresses and updates will be provided.

Viasat has taken out an insurance policy on Viasat-3 but has not yet decided on filing a claim for a total satellite loss scenario. The company has had success with past claims and plans to assess the timing of a potential claim for Viasat-3.

Dankberg also mentioned the possibility of using the upcoming Viasat-4 satellite as a replacement in case of a total loss. He emphasized that decisions regarding a replacement satellite would depend on measurements and analysis conducted in the near future.

Despite the setback with Viasat-3, the company reported strong financial results for Q1 2024, with consolidated revenue growing 36% to $780 million year-over-year. Viasat also saw good performance across all its business segments and ended the quarter with over $2.1 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Dankberg highlighted the progress of integrating the recently acquired mobile satellite operator Inmarsat and the growth in global mobile broadband outlets. He also announced that former Inmarsat CEOs Andrew Sukawaty and Rajeev Suri have officially joined Viasat’s Board of Directors.

While Viasat can handle its current backlog of services, Dankberg cautioned that the potential loss of Viasat-3 could affect the operator’s ability to handle future services. The company has been transferring bandwidth from fixed applications to mobility business to manage the backlog.