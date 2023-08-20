The Starling Mission: Testing Autonomous Satellite Cooperation in Space

In July 2023, NASA launched four 6U CubeSats into Earth’s orbit as part of the “Starling” mission. These nanosatellites, called CubeSats, are designed to test their ability to work together autonomously without real-time updates from mission management. Positioned approximately 355 miles above Earth and spaced 40 miles apart, these CubeSats will operate for at least six months.

CubeSats were first created in 1999 by Stanford University and California Polytechnic State University as a platform for learning and space exploration. They offer an affordable option for scientific research, technology demonstrations, and advanced mission concepts. The Starling mission aims to investigate the technological advancements needed for future deep space missions that require complex and autonomous spacecraft.

The four CubeSats in this mission have been nicknamed Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, referencing the popular arcade game “Pac-Man.” They will operate in different formations to test technologies that enable satellite swarms to work cooperatively in deep space.

Swarm technologies have several scientific advantages. They allow data collection from different locations in space, create self-patching networks in case of component failures, and enable spacecraft systems to react to environmental changes without communicating with Earth. Additionally, swarms are more resistant to failures, as redundancy exists within the team.

The Starling mission aims to test four main capabilities: autonomous maneuvering to stay together as a group, flexible communication networks among the spacecraft, tracking relative positions, and autonomous activity execution based on onboard sensors.

Another goal of the Starling mission is to integrate these CubeSats with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet constellation. By exchanging trajectory information, NASA and SpaceX can coordinate activities securely. This collaboration is part of a larger space traffic management program that is being developed as other large satellite constellations, such as Amazon’s Kuiper, are prepared for launch.

The Starling mission was made possible by Blue Canyon Technologies, a manufacturer of small satellites and a mission services provider. They provided the four 6U CubeSats to NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program.

The launch of the Starling mission was carried out by Rocket Lab’s Electron Rocket. The first stage of the rocket was successfully retrieved and recovered. Rocket Lab aims to perfect the method of reusing rocket boosters for more sustainable space exploration.

The successful completion of the Starling mission will open up new avenues for deep space exploration and scientific research. It exemplifies NASA’s commitment to advancing cosmic understanding through collaborative robotic missions and represents a significant advancement in space traffic management regulations.

The Starling mission showcases the potential of swarm technologies and autonomous capabilities to revolutionize space exploration, scientific research, and space traffic management strategies. It paves the way for future missions that rely on the cooperation and coordination of autonomous satellites in space.