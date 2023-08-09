CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Strange Lights in Houston Sky Caused by Starlink Satellites

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Strange Lights in Houston Sky Caused by Starlink Satellites

Residents in southwest Houston and Fort Bend County witnessed a string of strange lights in the sky on Tuesday night. These lights were actually Starlink satellites, a part of what people are calling a “satellite train.”

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, frequently launches these satellites in its mission to provide global internet connectivity. As a result, people across the country have reported seeing these lights on clear nights.

The phenomenon of the Starlink “satellite train” occurs when the newly launched satellites are still in close proximity to each other and reflecting sunlight back to Earth. This creates a line of bright lights in the sky, giving the appearance of a string of lights.

The purpose of launching thousands of Starlink satellites is to establish internet connectivity in even the most remote areas of the world. With this network, SpaceX aims to provide global internet coverage and bridge the digital divide.

While the sight of these lights can be mesmerizing, it is important to note that they are not UFOs or any extraterrestrial activity. The lights can usually be seen shortly after sunset or before sunrise, when the satellites are illuminated by the Sun but the sky is still dark.

In conclusion, the strange lights in the sky above Houston were caused by Starlink satellites. This is a deliberate effort by SpaceX to revolutionize internet connectivity globally. The sightings of these lights are becoming increasingly common as more satellites are launched into orbit.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Astranis Introduces UtilitySat: A Multi-Purpose Satellite for Various Missions

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Telefónica Extends Contract with SES for Satellite Broadcasting Services

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

The Impact of Starlink Satellites on Astronomical Observations

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Wearable Technology: The Next Frontier in Internet Connectivity and Smart Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Astranis Introduces UtilitySat: A Multi-Purpose Satellite for Various Missions

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Blockchain Security Firm CUBE3.AI Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Application

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

tvOS 17 beta code reveals multiple unreleased iPhone models

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments