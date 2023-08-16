CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

iPhone Feature Helps Save Lives with SOS by Satellite

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
An iPhone feature introduced last fall, called SOS by satellite, has proved to be a life-saving tool that has helped rescue people in need. This feature is available only on the iPhone 14 running iOS 16.1 or later. Unlike other methods of contacting emergency services from a smartphone, SOS by satellite works even when there are no cell towers available or when they are all down.

To set up SOS by satellite on your iPhone, go to the settings for Emergency SOS at the bottom of the page. It doesn’t need to be turned on, but there are a few important steps you should follow. When making a 911 call and the call doesn’t connect, the iPhone 14 automatically initiates a satellite connection to contact emergency services. Before using this feature, ensure that your phone has a clear view of the sky, as it needs to establish a connection with a satellite that is located hundreds of miles away.

During the satellite connection, you will receive text messages asking for details about the emergency and providing an approximate location. If someone is injured, the messages will also offer guidance on how to provide initial treatment until help arrives. Apple’s emergency service automatically sends text messages to your emergency contacts, informing them that you have called for help and sharing your location information, provided you have set up emergency contacts in the health app. Additionally, if your emergency contacts also use Apple’s Find My app and have access to your location, the information will be shared with them.

It is important to note that this feature only works on iPhone 14 and future iPhones, running iOS 16 and future updates. If you haven’t already done so, set up your emergency contacts in the settings to ensure that you can quickly notify your family and friends in case of an emergency.

The SOS by satellite feature on the iPhone has proven to be a valuable tool in situations where traditional methods of contacting emergency services are not available. Remember to always have a clear view of the sky when using this feature for optimal performance.

