CityLife

SOS by Satellite: How to Use the iPhone Feature to Contact Emergency Services

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
An iPhone feature called SOS by satellite, introduced with the iPhone 14 running iOS 16.1 or later, has proven to be a lifesaver for those in need of help. Unlike traditional methods of calling emergency services, which rely on cellular towers or Wi-Fi, SOS by satellite works even when there are no cell towers available.

To set up SOS by satellite on your iPhone 14, go to the Emergency SOS settings at the bottom of the page. While it is not necessary to turn it on, there are a few important steps you should follow. Make sure you have a clear view of the sky, as the phone needs to connect to satellites located hundreds of miles away. Grant permission for the phone’s compass app to access your location. If you don’t have the compass app, download Apple’s version from the app store and give it permission to access your location in the settings for location services.

In the event that a 911 call doesn’t go through, the iPhone 14 will initiate a satellite connection to contact emergency services. Text messages will be sent to the user, asking for details about the situation and providing an approximate location. If someone is injured, the messages will offer guidance on how to provide initial treatment until help arrives.

Additionally, Apple’s emergency service automatically sends text messages to your designated emergency contacts, notifying them that you have called for help. If you share your location with them through Apple’s Find My app, they will also receive that information. To set up emergency contacts, go to the health app, choose settings, and add the relevant contact information, including phone numbers. It is also helpful to enter any existing medical conditions and medications.

It is important to note that this feature only works on iPhone 14 and future iPhones, with iOS 16 and later updates. Ensure that you have set up your emergency contacts in the settings to enable quick notification of family and friends in case of an emergency.

SOS by satellite is a groundbreaking feature that leverages satellite technology to connect with emergency services when traditional methods are unavailable. By taking the necessary steps to set up this feature and emergency contacts, iPhone users can have peace of mind knowing that help is just a tap away.

Please note that the demo may take a short time for the messages to go through, as they are being transmitted to a satellite located approximately 500 miles away from Earth.

