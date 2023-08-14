CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Is the Small Satellite Conference About to Get Even Larger?

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
This year’s Small Satellite Conference in Logan, Utah was the largest and best attended in history, with 3,700 attendees from 44 countries, surpassing the pre-COVID record of 3,500 attendees. The conference also saw a record number of 266 exhibitors renting booths.

While most participants were from North America and Europe, there is potential for the conference to grow even larger as the space industry expands worldwide. One underrepresented country that could boost attendee numbers is yet to be determined.

The Small Satellite Conference is an annual gathering that brings together professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts from the satellite industry. It is an opportunity to discuss the latest advancements, technologies, and challenges in the field.

With the increasing interest in space exploration and satellite technology, it is expected that more countries and organizations will become involved in the industry. This could lead to an increase in attendees from previously underrepresented regions and a more diverse representation at future conferences.

The Small Satellite Conference plays a crucial role in facilitating networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among professionals in the field. As the conference continues to grow, it provides a platform for industry experts to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

The conference also serves as a showcase for the latest satellite technologies and innovations. Exhibitors have the opportunity to demonstrate their products, services, and research findings to a wide audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts.

Overall, the Small Satellite Conference has seen significant growth in recent years, and with the potential for further expansion, it promises to be an important event in the space industry calendar.

