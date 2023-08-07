Milestone Satellites: Revolutionizing Poker Tournaments

Milestone satellites are about to make waves in the poker world. While Europe has embraced a similar concept known as “cashout satellites,” the American version is just starting to gain traction. The Wynn is set to host the WPT Championship in Las Vegas this November and December, featuring milestone satellites.

So, how exactly do milestone satellites work? In these tournaments, players don’t secure their seat by simply surviving like in typical satellite tournaments. Instead, they must accumulate chips and reach a specific milestone number. Once the milestone is reached, the player’s chips are taken out of play, and they are awarded a seat in the event.

For example, let’s assume the buy-in is $1,100, and the satellite pays one in ten players a seat to a $10,000 event. Each player starts with 30,000 chips. The milestone in this case would be ten times the starting stack, meaning once a player reaches 300,000 chips, they receive their seat. This process continues until all seats are awarded.

The American version of milestone satellites differs from the European approach in terms of handling extra chips. In Europe, extra chips may be added to the next pot as a bomb pot, leading to more variance in gameplay. However, in the American version, the extra chips are taken out of play, maintaining a more traditional satellite format.

One advantage of milestone satellites is the reduction in collusion and stalling, which are two major concerns in satellite tournaments. While collusion may still be a slight possibility, the structure of milestone satellites makes it less advantageous for players to work together. Stalling, on the other hand, is nearly eliminated, as the gameplay is typically faster.

Both players and the house benefit from milestone satellites. The tournaments conclude more quickly, reducing costs for the house and increasing hourly earnings. Players, especially winning ones, appreciate the shorter time frame and higher hourly rate for achieving the same results.

While milestone satellites are not entirely new, they have undergone improvements over time. Poker tournament organizers like Matt Savage have introduced variations, such as “reverse shootout” satellites. However, there are always trade-offs and potential frustrations associated with each format.

Regarding cheating, there is no evidence to suggest that milestone satellites are more susceptible to cheating than other tournament structures. While general poker cheating methods like chip stealing or bringing in outside chips remain possible, milestone satellites have not introduced any unique vulnerabilities.

The concept of milestone satellites has been in use for a while, with no clear origin. The WPT and The Wynn have been instrumental in bringing them to the American poker scene, but they have already been established in Europe, possibly starting in Poland or the UK.

Milestone satellites are set to revolutionize poker tournaments, bringing a refreshing and efficient approach to awarding seats while minimizing drawbacks like collusion and stalling.