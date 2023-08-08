Thoughts on Earth Observation in Latin America

Sit down with Ricardo Guerra, Planet’s Regional Sales Director for Latin America, for five minutes and the concept of “collaboration” is bound to come up. Some days, it may look like integrating the nearly 20-person team across the 51 countries the company serves in the region. Others, it’s reaching across government agencies to find connection points so they can pool resources and jointly invest in a satellite data center for their mapping and monitoring projects.

Part of the country’s largest operational remote sensing project, Brasil MAIS, is a program of more than 45,000 users spanning 300 institutions across Brazil who came together to share not only how they’re using satellite maps of the entire Brazilian territory to find innovative ways of tackling some of the country’s most pressing challenges – but chiefly, to find connection points among their respective organizations so that they can use satellite data, more efficiently, together.

With that as our backdrop, we chatted with Ricardo to get his take on the regional market dynamics and his perspective on where the Earth Observation (EO) industry is – and where it’s headed – in Latin America.

Ricardo highlighted the success of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security’s via Federal Police and the Brasil MAIS/Rede Mais Program as a remarkable example of collaboration and coordination. This program has demonstrated how joint operations and partnerships can lead to advancements in various fields, including the monitoring of deforestation, illegal mining, and other illicit activities. Ricardo envisions a future where this initiative extends its influence beyond Brazil and serves as a model for South American neighbors to enhance monitoring efforts and combat environmental and criminal challenges.

The enthusiastic response from the professionals involved in the Brasil MAIS Program, with over 45,000 users and 300 participating institutions, shows the value of collaborative projects. Ricardo believes that neighboring countries should embrace collaboration at a national level and recognize the need for cross-border information sharing to address shared challenges effectively.

The earth observation industry in Latin America is unique due to its rich biodiversity, agricultural sector, and cultural heritage. Earth observation plays a crucial role in monitoring and conserving diverse ecosystems, supporting initiatives related to biodiversity conservation, forest management, and wildlife preservation. In the agricultural sector, earth observation technology assists with crop monitoring, yield estimation, and precision agriculture techniques. Latin America is also home to indigenous communities and cultural heritage sites that can benefit from satellite imagery for mapping and monitoring purposes.

Overall, collaboration and the leveraging of satellite data are key to addressing the challenges and opportunities presented in Latin America through earth observation.