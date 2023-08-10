SpaceX Reschedules Launch of Starlink Satellites

SpaceX has postponed the launch of another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The liftoff, originally scheduled for Thursday at 9:55 p.m. ET, is now expected to take place at 12:27 a.m. ET on Friday.

The 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 60% to 90% chance of favorable launch conditions for the Starlink 6-9 mission. According to their report, thunderstorms are anticipated to favor the Atlantic side of Florida, but the launch window extends beyond their lifespan, increasing the likelihood of clear weather. The main weather concerns are anvil cloud and cumulus cloud rules.

In the event that the launch cannot proceed at 12:27 a.m. ET, SpaceX has identified another launch opportunity at 1:17 a.m. ET, with five backup opportunities starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The first-stage booster for this mission, B1069, has previously completed eight successful launches. After the stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink 6-9 mission aims to send 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. These satellites will join the thousands already providing internet services to various parts of the Earth. Starlink is owned and operated by SpaceX.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics shared the latest information on the Starlink satellites. Currently, there are 4,575 satellites in orbit, with 4,544 in working order and 3,818 in operational orbit.

The launch can be watched on YouTube via the provided link.