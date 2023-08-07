SpaceX Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX achieved another successful launch on Sunday night, deploying over 20 Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch took place at 10:41 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

The 45th Weather Squadron had earlier predicted a 70% probability of weather constraints being violated during the launch window. Concerns were centered around cumulus clouds, anvil clouds, and surface electric fields. However, as the window progressed, thunderstorms were expected to diminish, resulting in thinner cloud cover.

The Falcon 9 rocket that conducted the mission, carrying 22 Starlink satellites, featured a first-stage booster with a B1078 designation. This booster had previously completed three successful missions and is expected to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.

The Starlink 6-8 mission adds to the constellation of satellites already in low-Earth orbit. With a total of 4,540 satellites in orbit, of which 4,508 are in working order, the Starlink network aims to provide internet services to various parts of the world.

SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, continues to expand its satellite network to enhance global connectivity. With this successful launch, the company takes another step towards achieving its goal of providing widespread internet access.

