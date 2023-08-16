SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch is targeted for 9:55 p.m. ET and will be conducted using the Falcon 9 rocket. In case of any delays, four additional opportunities are available, starting at 9:07 p.m. ET until 12 a.m. ET on August 17. There are also four backup opportunities on Thursday, starting at 7:49 p.m. ET until 11:11 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecasted that there is a 20% chance of favorable weather during the launch, with concerns primarily revolving around the anvil cloud, surface electric field, and cumulus cloud rules. These criteria can be referred to in NASA’s weather guidelines for the Falcon 9 rocket.

The first-stage booster, B1067-13, which is supporting this mission, will be on its 13th flight. Previously, it had successfully launched four Starlink missions: Starlink Group 4-34, Starlink Group 5-2, Starlink Group 5-5, and Starlink Group 5-9. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission, known as Starlink Group 6-10, aims to send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. These satellites will join the thousands that are already there. Starlink, owned and operated by SpaceX, provides internet services to various parts of the world.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics shared some current information on the Starlink satellites. There are currently 4,597 satellites in orbit, with 4,566 of them in working order. Additionally, 3,854 are in operational orbit.

Watch the launch live at the provided YouTube link.